Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,041 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $187,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.