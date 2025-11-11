KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.16 and traded as high as C$9.47. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 13,723 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.38.

KP Tissue Price Performance

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Featured Articles

