Rathbones Group PLC Sells 10,520 Shares of FMC Corporation $FMC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 1,199.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 286.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,974 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 74.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,585,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,895,000 after purchasing an additional 675,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FMC by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after purchasing an additional 457,094 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $18,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. FMC Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.920-3.140 EPS. Analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $36.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,496. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

