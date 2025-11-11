Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.30. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $314.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rithm Capital

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,317,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.