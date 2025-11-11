Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. $BRSP

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $18,085,000. North Ground Capital increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,461,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 691,028 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 23.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,950,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 206,610 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRSP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of BRSP opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $703.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.58. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.91%.The business had revenue of $37.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -213.33%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

