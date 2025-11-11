Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $48.39 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Constellation Brands worth $48,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $3,354,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $8,141,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of STZ stock opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $245.31. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.86.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Bank of America dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

