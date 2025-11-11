Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,677,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 26.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $529.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.71.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $411.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.13. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $372.31 and a 1 year high of $519.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

