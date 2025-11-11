4,000 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

