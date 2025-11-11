Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 20,721 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Biogen worth $36,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,032,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,330,774,000 after buying an additional 283,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,265,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,944,000 after acquiring an additional 136,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 153.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,258,000 after acquiring an additional 829,150 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Biogen by 8.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,315,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,007,000 after acquiring an additional 98,957 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,470,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Biogen from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

Biogen Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $175.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average of $135.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

