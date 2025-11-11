Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 853 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 76.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 257,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $321.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $292.97 and a 12-month high of $352.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

