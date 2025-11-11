Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VERA. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $51.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 404.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 192.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

