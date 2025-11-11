Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 3,721 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 111.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORN opened at $215.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.26. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $202.89 and a one year high of $365.00.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $866,119.73. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,781,079.44. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 71,350 shares of company stock worth $17,350,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

