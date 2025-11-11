InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,042,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 671% from the average daily volume of 135,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

InZinc Mining Trading Down 12.5%

The company has a market cap of C$4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

About InZinc Mining

(Get Free Report)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.