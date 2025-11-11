Humacyte (HUMA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Humacyte to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $0.9230 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. On average, analysts expect Humacyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $1,793,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 591,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,446.55. This represents a 65.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $1,793,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 591,685 shares in the company, valued at $964,446.55. This trade represents a 65.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,482,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,382. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Humacyte by 5,308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,639,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 2,590,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 33.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 738,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humacyte by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,520,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 520,431 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth $496,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $6.00 target price on Humacyte in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

