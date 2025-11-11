Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.99 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Dorian LPG’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. This is a positive change from Dorian LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $161,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 89,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,067.20. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,701 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 173,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

