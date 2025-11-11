Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $67,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $965.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $804.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $775.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $981.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.89.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

