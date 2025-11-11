ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,439 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $61,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $421,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,313 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $297,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $244,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,820,205.40. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,241.60. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,462 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4%

EA stock opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $203.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

