Westchester Capital Management Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 44,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 68,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 273,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

AAPL stock opened at $269.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day moving average is $225.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

