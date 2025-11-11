Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,799 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal accounts for 4.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $37,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. The trade was a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.8%

FSS stock opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average of $111.44.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

