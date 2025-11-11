Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,176 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Autodesk worth $105,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $298.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.