Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $269.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Phillip Securities lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

