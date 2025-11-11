STF Management LP Has $744,000 Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 104.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,849,000 after buying an additional 4,950,503 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,517,000 after buying an additional 4,513,985 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 107.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,822,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in Fastenal by 98.9% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,379,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,765 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,050. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

