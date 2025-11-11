Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $179.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average is $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.15.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.53.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

