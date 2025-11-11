Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 190,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,493,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.