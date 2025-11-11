Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Acquires 130 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.8% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,698,000 after buying an additional 1,314,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $532,360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,295,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $172,139,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after buying an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,645 shares of company stock worth $25,825,699 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TMO opened at $577.28 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.86. The company has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

