King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 28,397 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 657,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after buying an additional 452,952 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 14.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of EL opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

