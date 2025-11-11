Nwam LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,587 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,799,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

