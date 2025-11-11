Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $108,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $314.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $318.84.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

