T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $205.87 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.41 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.50. The company has a market capitalization of $230.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the sale, the director owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,621,487,399.88. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,043,381 shares of company stock worth $489,095,047. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

