Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 377.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.72.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $475.08 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.76 and its 200 day moving average is $490.64. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

