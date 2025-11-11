ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $48,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

