Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lyft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Lyft Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lyft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,085.16. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher acquired 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 162.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

