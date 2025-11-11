MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Stock Holdings Lessened by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 666,992 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for about 17.0% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MasTec worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 253.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ opened at $201.13 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $224.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.MasTec’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $420,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,148.03. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,405.55. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,929 shares of company stock worth $3,394,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

