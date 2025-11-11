Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,206 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

