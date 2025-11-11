Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Medtronic by 144.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5%

MDT stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $99.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

