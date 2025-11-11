ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,322 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $95,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 91.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in ASML by 61.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,038.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $958.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $820.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

