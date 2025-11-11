CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,823 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $577.28 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The company has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.27 and a 200-day moving average of $463.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,564.90. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,645 shares of company stock worth $25,825,699. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

