Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,402 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

