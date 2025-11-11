DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.13% of DexCom worth $43,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.04 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 331,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,256,602.88. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,331 shares of company stock valued at $652,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.62.

Get Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.