Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO Stake Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $137.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

