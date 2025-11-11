Boston Partners Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Boston Partners raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,896,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,745 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $724,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DELL shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $1,003,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,837,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,040. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $168.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

