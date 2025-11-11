Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $15.19. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 19,282 shares changing hands.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
