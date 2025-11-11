Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $15.19. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 19,282 shares changing hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 33.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 354,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

