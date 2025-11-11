Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Stock Position Raised by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.0% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 900.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 40 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 975.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,140.00 to $1,134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $907.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,063.88.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,966.10. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,100. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,175 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $915.56 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $871.71 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $968.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.56%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

