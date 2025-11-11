Brickley Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

