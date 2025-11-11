Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.70 and traded as low as GBX 3.65. Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.65, with a volume of 107,600 shares trading hands.
Origin Enterprises Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.70. The stock has a market cap of £3.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Origin Enterprises Company Profile
With leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, and Romania, Origin is uniquely positioned to respond to global land use trends and contribute to a healthier planet.
