Davis R M Inc. Sells 619 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

