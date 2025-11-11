Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Stock Holdings Reduced by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Metavasi Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 275.0% during the first quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.95.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,531,353.14. The trade was a 38.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,715,742 shares of company stock valued at $574,788,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $161.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

