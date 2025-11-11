4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Raised to $26.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 155.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FDMT. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $474.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 594,375.81%. As a group, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $32,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,128. The trade was a 42.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,128 shares of company stock worth $92,100 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33,131.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,246,419 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 318.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

