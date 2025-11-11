Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a 6.7% increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Entergy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entergy to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

NYSE ETR opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Entergy has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,253.50. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,659.58. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,324 shares of company stock valued at $994,902. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Entergy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

