Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.77.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE HD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,193. The company has a market capitalization of $370.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after buying an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.